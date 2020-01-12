|
|
POOLE THOMAS W. "TOM"
Age 71, of Carnegie, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Cleveland, OH. Beloved husband of 46 years to Charlene (Crown); loving father of Raymond Stokes and Kelly (Scott) Regula; cherished grandfather of Christian Stokes and Stella and Lucas Regula; brother of Joyce (Ralph) Wagner, Debbie (Robert) Wood and Beth (Steve) Fowler; son of the late Alexander and Geraldine Poole; brother-in-law of Suzanne (Alvin) Smith, Jesse (Susan) DiRando, Joe (Sue) Crown, Rich Crown, Steve (Jen) Crown and Michael (Janna) Crown. Son-in-law of Joe and the late Beverly Crown and predeceased by Sam and Joanne DiRando and brother-in-law, Ted (surviving wife, Kathy Crown); uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle of many; friend to all. One of Tom's great pleasures was cooking for family and hosting Steeler football games. Tom was a kind, soft spoken and gentle man; he enjoyed a good laugh. Family was very important to him. He especially enjoyed family vacations and time spent with his grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 12-4 p.m. where a gathering of remembrances will be held at 4 p.m. in the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL CHAPEL, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80503. www.schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020