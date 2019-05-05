Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Prayer Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:45 AM
Holy Apostles Parish in St. Wendelin Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish in St. Wendelin Church
RECKER THOMAS W.

Age 58, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, of Finleyville. Beloved husband of Denise (Gildea) Recker; loving father of Shawn Thomas (Rebecca) and Brittany Nicole Recker (Andrew); son of the late Roy "Pete" and Patricia (Gustke) Recker; brother of Ronald (Virginia) Recker, Joanne (Ronald) Wells, Jeffrey (Deborah) Recker and Jamie (Nicola) Scarlatelli; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Tom was a Steamfitter with Local Union 449. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Monday, May 6, 2019, 1-7 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish in St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the ALS Association - Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave., Millvale, PA 15209 or Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
