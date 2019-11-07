|
SCHMIDT, JR. THOMAS W.
Thomas W. Schmidt, Jr., age 49, of Grandy, NC died on Friday, October 25, 2019, at home from natural causes. He was born on March 2, 1970 in Pittsburgh PA, a son of Sharon Clark and the late Thomas Schmidt, and stepson to Harry Clark. He was a brother to Eric (Kristine) NC, and Mark (Natasha) DE; stepbrother to David PA, Richard (Anka) PA, Michael (Rose) PA, Laura Ullman (Chuck) PA, and Diane Norton (Michael) TX. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was full of knowledge and his favorite topics were history and sports. For memorial information, please turn to Tom's Facebook page. TWIFORD FUNERAL HOME, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Schmidt family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019