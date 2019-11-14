|
STEPHENS, JR. THOMAS W.
Peacefully at home, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, age 88, of Braddock Hills, formerly of Wilkinsburg. Beloved husband of 62 years of Anna Stephens; loving father of Tina Herrmann (William), Terry Faychak (Robert), and Thomas W. Stephens (Julie); proud grandfather of Stephen, Stanley, and Stuart Herrmann, Thomas W. Stephens IV, and Emily Herrera; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom was born in 1930 to Helen and Thomas W. Stephens, Sr. and grew up on his family's farm on Stephens Lane in Penn Hills, the youngest of five. In his youth, Tom lettered in football, basketball, and track and graduated from Wilkinsburg High School in 1949. He enlisted in the US Army and became a sergeant with the Army Security Agency in Germany. From 1950 to 1992 he owned Stephens Flowers in Wilkinsburg. After his retirement, he worked for Oliver Flowers until January of 2018. Last surviving member of Wilkinsburg American Legion, Post 305. Member of Wilkinsburg Elks, BPOE 577. President of Wilkinsburg Boys Club for 15 years. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marian McNeil, Betty Davenport, Harriet DeLuca, Mary Lou Kristy; brother, Bobby Stephens; and grandson, David. Funeral service at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, 412-731-5001, Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Gifts in Tom's memory may be given to Boys & Girls Clubs of Western PA, 33 Terminal Way, Suite 435A, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or https://www.bgcwpa.org/. The family is grateful for the compassionate care of Allegheny Health Network Hospice.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019