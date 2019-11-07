Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS W. WALSH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS W. WALSH Obituary
WALSH THOMAS W.

Age 72, of Shaler Twp., on Nov. 5, 2019. Husband of Janet A. Biermeyer Walsh. Father of Erin E. Walsh (Nathan Duke). Son of the late Warren and Antoinette Walsh. Tom loved hunting and fishing, was a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corp., had a great sense of humor and was kind to everyone. Visitation Thurs. 4-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Fri. 10 AM at St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to The or Trout Unlimited. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now