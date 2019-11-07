|
WALSH THOMAS W.
Age 72, of Shaler Twp., on Nov. 5, 2019. Husband of Janet A. Biermeyer Walsh. Father of Erin E. Walsh (Nathan Duke). Son of the late Warren and Antoinette Walsh. Tom loved hunting and fishing, was a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corp., had a great sense of humor and was kind to everyone. Visitation Thurs. 4-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Fri. 10 AM at St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to The or Trout Unlimited. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
