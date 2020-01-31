|
WEST THOMAS W.
Thomas W. West, age 86, was born in Henrietta, NY, 1933. Beloved Husband of 61 years to Susan Fenton West; devoted father to Tim (Sally) of Auburn PA, Peter of Hilton Head, SC, John (Kathy) of Downingtown, PA, Tina (Phil) Packer of Pittsburgh, PA; six grandchildren; and six foster children. Predeceased by son, Paul, and daughter, Mary, and brother Charlie. Tom was a US Army Vet in the Korean War. Tom was employed as an engineer for Dravo Corp. for 28 years before owning his company, C.E.E. His homes included Pittsburgh, Venice, and "The Cabin". Tom was a passionate wood worker, loved animals, esp. his cat, Aiko, and was the rare husband who really liked a honey-do list. He is a body donor to Science Care. His life was celebrated at a mass in Venice, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The or Jubilee Soup Kitchen.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020