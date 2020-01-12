Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMASINE DAMITS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMASINE (NICASTRO) DAMITS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMASINE (NICASTRO) DAMITS Obituary
DAMITS THOMASINE (NICASTRO)

Age 85, of Crafton, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Wife of the late George; beloved mother of Sharon (Wayne) Vogel and Katherine Trybus; grandmother of the late Brian Donoghue; loving and devoted companion of Roger Stolburg. Tommie was the last of the surviving sibling of the Nicastro family. As per Tommie's wishes, THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip Catholic Church will be announced later for all to attend. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Crafton 15205.


www.schepnermcdermott.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMASINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -