|
|
DAMITS THOMASINE (NICASTRO)
Age 85, of Crafton, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Wife of the late George; beloved mother of Sharon (Wayne) Vogel and Katherine Trybus; grandmother of the late Brian Donoghue; loving and devoted companion of Roger Stolburg. Tommie was the last of the surviving sibling of the Nicastro family. As per Tommie's wishes, THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip Catholic Church will be announced later for all to attend. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Crafton 15205.
www.schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020