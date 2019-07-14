TURNER THRESSA M. (BERNISH)

Age 100, of Delmont, formerly of Wilkinsburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Hillside Manor Personal Care, Turtle Creek. She was born May 7, 1919, in Carrick, the daughter of the late Joseph Edward and Mary Eleanor (Walker) Bernish. After 100 years, Thressa "Tess" Turner was finally able to reunite with her husband of 74 years, Ed, to celebrate in the presence of their Lord and Savior. Thressa will be sadly missed by her daughter, Cheryl Sue Turner Barr and her husband, Don of Verona; son, Bryan Elliott Turner and his wife, Joyce of Midlothian, VA; and many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Jonathan Barr (Heather), Kimberly Yost (John), Kristen Oslosky (Timothy) and Andrew Turner; and four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Tessa, Russell and Sidney. Respecting Thressa's wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport Street, Delmont, with the Rev. Ron Raptosh officiating. A big thank you to all the wonderful staff at Hillside Manor in Turtle Creek. Due to their caring, compassionate and skilled care, she truly felt at home. And to her church, Faith United Methodist Church of Delmont, for always keeping her in their fold through prayers, visits, cards and phone calls, a huge thank you! In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thressa's memory may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport Street, Delmont, PA 15626 of Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Please write "Thressa Turner" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.