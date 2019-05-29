CHERIPKA TIFFANY M.

Sadly, on May 26, 2019, Tiffany, age 42, of Wall, lost her courageous battle with cancer. Tiffany is the daughter of Michael "Mickey" and the late Susan (Praestus) Cheripka; sister of Michael Cheripka. Tiffany loved children, especially those she taught at numerous daycare centers. She fought a very strong and courageous battle against cancer. She was preceded in passing by her aunt, late Joann (late Dennis) Lusetich. She is survived by uncle, Dave (Joyce) Cheripka; best friend, Denise Gefert; numerous cousins and many friends. Family and friends welcome in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude the Apostle Church, Wilmerding on Friday at 10 a.m. Tiffany will be laid to rest in New St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.