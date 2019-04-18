BENNETT TILDEN

On April 16, 2019, beloved husband of Pamela Handlovitch Bennett; son of the late Esther and Nathan Bennett; beloved brother of the late Burt Bennett (Mitzy); beloved father of Nathan Bennett (Jamie), Steven Bennett (Terri Gomez) and David Bennett (Mindy); beloved grandfather of Elizabeth, Greg, Bailey, Elijah, Lexi, Shayna, Eliana, Gabriela, and Isabela. Tilden grew up in Squirrel Hill, attended Valley Forge Military Academy, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, and served in the United States Army. He started several businesses including real estate development and co-founder of DynaVox Systems. Under his guidance, DynaVox became a world leading manufacturer of augmentative communication solutions. DynaVox Systems had a profound impact on his life as well as many others. He became a strong advocate for people with disabilities and the professionals and families that support them. He was active in Variety the Children's Charity and Rotary International. His passion to support those in need was evidenced by his years of generosity. He took great pride in receiving the 1998 Pennsylvania Small Business Persons of the Year Award. Services will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Beth El Congregation, 1900 Cochran Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Visitation one hour prior to services (11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon). Interment Tiphereth Israel Cemetery. Contributions may be made in his name to either: Variety the Children's Charity (https://www.varietypittsburgh.org/) 11279 Perry Highway, Suite 512, Wexford, PA 15090 or Carnegie-Collier Rotary Club (https://www.ccrotary.org/), PO Box 153, Carnegie, PA 15106. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC. www.schugar.com.