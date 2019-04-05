|
CREEN TIM "THOMAS" J., JR.
Age 65, of Bethel Park, passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Tim is survived by his loving family; sister, Jayme (Mike) Bauer; brother, Bruce (Jane) Creen; nephew, Mikey Bauer; cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. and Dorothy Creen. Services are private and have been entrusted to the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tim's honor to Community of Christ, 3472 South Park Rd., Bethel Park 15102 or to the Upper St. Clair Township Library, 1820 McLaughlin Run Rd., Upper St. Clair, 15241. Condolences may be left at:
www.jeffersonmemorial.biz
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019