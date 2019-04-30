MEGYESY TIMOTHY A.

Age 63, of Crafton, formerly Washington, PA, succumbed to his battle with Amyloidosis peacefully at home with family by his side on April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Claire (Bloom) Megyesy; loving father of Matthew Megyesy, Julia (Josh) Seder, Cassie (Adam) Mishkin, Kristi (Phil) Mazero and Sarah Megyesy; grandfather of Lucas and Adilyn; brother of Sharon Zigerelli, William, Daniel and Robert Megyesy. Born Martin Kocaka in Pittsburgh, September 12, 1955. Adopted to his late parents, Norman and Delores (Schultz) Megyesy December 12, 1955. Also an uncle, brother-in-law, and friend to many. Tim was a Clarion graduate with his BA and Duquesne University graduate with his MA. Was employed as a Senior Vice President with Bank of America Research. He was an active Disciple of the Blessed Mother, lector, catechist, Eucharistic Minister, member of Men's Fellowship Group, and a former Little League Coach. Also an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, a former hometown member of St. Hilary Church, Washington, and currently St. Philip Catholic Church, Crafton. Family and friends received WEDNESDAY, 4-7 p.m. and THURSDAY, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday in St. Philip Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tim's name to St. Philip's School, 52 W. Crafton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

