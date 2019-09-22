|
|
WINELAND TIMOTHY A.
Age 59, of Crafton Heights, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (Harris) Wineland; father of Timothy (Cassandra) Wineland, Jr., Aubrey (Nick) Williams, Robin Cuteri and Erika Wineland; also four grandchildren; brother of Paul and Richard Wineland; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Tim was a U.S. Air Force Veteran with over 13 years of service and employed by Aero-Tech, Pgh. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton., where the blessing service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday. Burial will be later in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full Military Honors. www.schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019