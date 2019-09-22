Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TIMOTHY WINELAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TIMOTHY A. WINELAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TIMOTHY A. WINELAND Obituary
WINELAND TIMOTHY A.

Age 59, of Crafton Heights, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (Harris) Wineland; father of Timothy (Cassandra) Wineland, Jr., Aubrey (Nick) Williams, Robin Cuteri and Erika Wineland; also four grandchildren; brother of Paul and Richard Wineland; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Tim was a U.S. Air Force Veteran with over 13 years of service and employed by Aero-Tech, Pgh. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton., where the blessing service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday. Burial will be later in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full Military Honors. www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TIMOTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now