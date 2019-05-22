Home

Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
TIMOTHY ALAN OSBORNE

TIMOTHY ALAN OSBORNE Obituary
OSBORNE TIMOTHY ALAN

Age 62, of Brookline, passed peacefully on May 19, 2019. Loving husband of Michele (Andrew); beloved son of the late Robert and Norma Jean (Rushway); cherished father of Trevor (Emily) and Ryan (Dana); dear brother of William (Cindy) and the late Robbie; adoring grandfather of Henry and Jackson; treasured friend of many. Friends received Thursday from 4 p.m. until the 7:30 p.m. Blessing Service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
