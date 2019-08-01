|
LAYTON TIMOTHY C.
On July 29, 2019, Timothy C. Layton, age 75, of the North Side; son of the late Francis C. and Florence Layton; brother of William B. (Barbara) Layton and the late Susan Ann Layton Nicholas; father of James (Danielle) Rodak; grandfather of three; great-grandfather of two; uncle of Patricia Drake. Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, www.simonsfuneralhome.com. A Committal Service will be held on Friday, 1:00 p.m., at Christ Our Redeemer North Side Catholic Cemetery followed by military honors. 204 Cemetery Lane. Please meet at the cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Veteran Administration.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019