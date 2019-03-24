CWALINA TIMOTHY "TIM"

Age 26, of Charlottesville, VA, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Tim was a wonderful person - a great soul who touched everyone he met and made our world a better place. He was a beloved husband to Katie Cwalina (Lutton); loving son of Jon Cwalina (Stephanie) and Susanne Bankert (Brian); world's greatest brother to Kristan VandenHeuvel (Greg); devoted grandson of Adrienne Cwalina and Evelyn Howell; father of two dogs, Moose and Chief; and a friend to everyone he met. Tim was preceded in death by his grandfather Henry (Hank) Cwalina. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA and moved to Charlottesville in 2011 to attend and play football at the University of Virginia, graduating in 2015 with a degree in history. Nicknamed "Moose", Tim was a football and basketball player at Mount Lebanon High School. Even after being diagnosed with the heart condition that ended his football career and eventually took his life, Tim loved sports and was a lifetime fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates. He will be missed by his family and many friends. An informal service for Tim will be held on Tuesday, March 26 at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102. From 2-5 p.m., there will be a viewing and a receiving line where individuals can share their condolences with the family; from 5-6 p.m., family and friends will be given an opportunity to share their memories of Tim with all those present. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's name to Deer Valley Conservancy (www.deervalleyymca.org).