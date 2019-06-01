Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
TIMOTHY E. KOWALSKI

TIMOTHY E. KOWALSKI Obituary
KOWALSKI TIMOTHY E.

Of Ross Township, on Friday, May 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Mallory C. (MacDonald) Kowalski; loving son of Lawrence L. and Barbara A. (Loebig) Kowalski; beloved brother of Jennifer St. Clair (Jason); proud uncle of Pearce and Jacob St. Clair; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will receive friends Monday, from 2-4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until time of Blessing Service at 7 p.m., at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry, North Hills. Tim worked for 13 years in the IT Department for FedEx. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to C.O.R.E. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 1, 2019
