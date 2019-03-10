BURKE TIMOTHY F., JR.

Age 70, died on March 8, 2019, surrounded by family, after a valiant two and one half year battle against Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Tim was born in Scranton, PA, to Timothy F. and Mary Elizabeth (Mongan) Burke. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Beerbower Burke, and his children, Ryan (Erin) Burke of Pittsburgh and Hannah (Rob) Hawkins of Washington, DC. He was "Grampy" to Louisa, Max and Quinn Hawkins and Elliot and Hazel Burke. Tim is survived by siblings, Betsy Fuiman, Fran (Dom) Keating, Gene (Linda) Burke, Marian (Phil) Courtney, and Kitsy Burke. Many nieces and nephews and a circle of wonderful friends also survive him. Tim was educated in the Jesuit tradition at Scranton Preparatory School and the College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA and received his JD from The University of Pittsburgh School of Law. After serving briefly in the Air Force JAG, he joined the IRS as an Estate Tax Attorney. In 1978, he joined the firm of Berkman, Ruslander, Pohl, Lieber and Engel, concentrating his practice in estate planning, estate and trust administration and related areas. He spent the bulk of his career as a member of Tener, Van Kirk, Wolf and Moore, an estate boutique firm, which merged with Eckert Seamans in 2017. Tim was a Fellow of the American College of Trusts and Estates Counsel, rated among the Best Lawyers in America in his field. Over the years he was a member of the American, Pennsylvania and Allegheny County Bar Associations, the last of which he served as a member of the Judiciary Committee and Nominating Committees and as Chair of the Probate and Trust Section. He was president of the Pittsburgh Tax Club, a member of the Lawyer's Committee of the Pittsburgh Foundation, the Desert Storm Memorial Fund Committee of the Greensburg Foundation and the Professional Advisory Committee of the Planned Giving Endowment Program of the United Way of Allegheny County. He was an adjunct professor at Pitt's Law School for 19 years. Tim was a long time Lector at St. Bede's Catholic Church in Point Breeze, an early Board Member and referee of the Pittsburgh Dynamo Soccer League, President of the Park Mansions Board of Directors and a member of the Longue Vue Club in Verona. He was a Renaissance man with a vast knowledge of history, especially that of the Greek and Roman eras.. He had quick recall and the right, witty response to any situation. He was a proficient golfer with a beautiful swing and a slightly less proficient skier. He was a great cook. He was gentle and amiable, and we adored him. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street, freyvogelfuneral.com, on Monday, March 11 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, March 12, Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bede Catholic Church, 509 S. Dallas Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's memory to University of Pittsburgh School of Law, Attn: Development: Burke Family Scholarship, Barco Law Building, 3900 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15260 (https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1729/18/form-giving.aspx?sid=1729&gid=2&pgid=785&cid=1615&dids=20164.20009.20071.17622.17681.18975.&bledit=1&sort=1 ), or to the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, 45 South 23rd St.- Suite 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15203-2120 ( https://www.pittsburghparks.org/donate-new ).