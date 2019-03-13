|
|
KNOEBEL TIMOTHY G.
Of Pittsburgh, on Sunday, March 10, 2019; son of the late Lawrence and Anne Knoebel; father of the late Michael Knoebel-Kissell (his surviving mother, Valeria); brother of L. William Knoebel Jr. (Alexandra), Terrence J. Knoebel (Susie), Sharon Vrcek, Maureen L. Turner (Scott); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday, 2 p.m., until time of Blessing Service at 4 p.m., at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019