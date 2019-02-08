FARLEY TIMOTHY J.

Of McMurray, passed away on February 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. Tim was born in Homestead, PA. Middle son of the late Regis and Jean (Gill) Farley, he attended Homestead High School, followed by Steubenville College. He retired from Henry F. Teichmann after 35 years. Tim was an active member of several organizations including; former Commander of VFW Post 764, former Chairman of the VFW ambulance building project, President of his community in Lauderdale Estates in Conneaut Lake, and many other social clubs. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Bich (Le); sons, Bob and Don (Jen); daughters, Shannon and Ashley (Rob); grandchildren, Mason, Olivia, Carter, and Laken; brother, Terence R. (John); and his late brother James' family, Marlene, Meghan, and Caitlin. Family and friends are welcome Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 1-6 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, February 11, 2019, at St. Benedict the Abbot Church at 9:30 am. Burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full Military Honors will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans . Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at

