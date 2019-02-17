GRUVER TIMOTHY J.

Age 68, of Ellenton, Florida, formerly of Zelienople, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019, while under the care of Tidewell Hospice House in Palmetto, Florida. Born September 25, 1950, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Berdell S. and Elizabeth E. Gruver. Tim proudly served for seven years in the U.S. Army and retired after 35 years as a USPS manager. He enjoyed traveling on his motorcycle and gardening, especially growing cactuses since he moved to Florida. He loved to send elephant jokes to his granddaughters. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends. Tim leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 48 years, Tonie Gruver, whom he married on December 10, 1970; his sons, Andy Gruver of Baltimore, MD, and Allen Gruver of Butler, PA; his granddaughters, Hayden and Paige Gruver, of Gibsonia; and his brother, Mark Gruver, and his wife, Sue of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Canfield, OH. Tim's family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 4 p.m. at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tim's honor to the Tidewell Hospice House, 4151 37th St. E., Palmetto, FL 34221. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Tim's family at:

