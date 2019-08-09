Home

TIMOTHY J. HUSTON


1950 - 2019
TIMOTHY J. HUSTON Obituary
HUSTON TIMOTHY J.

Age 69 years old, of Shaler Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 2, 2019, with his dear family beside him. He was the husband of Lynda A. (Dallimonti) happily married 40 years. Born on March 1, 1950 he was the son of the late Jack and Evelyn Huston; and loving brother of his sister, Loretta (Ken) Bubash. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by one daughter, Melissa (Bobby) Stiglich; one son, Timothy (Becca) Huston; loving and caring grandfather of six beautiful grandchildren, Evey and RJ, Max, Logan, Tessa and Gracie. Tim Served in the US Navy for four years. We love you bunches and lots and we will miss you deeply! We will see you when we all get there! A private memorial service to be held at a later date.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
