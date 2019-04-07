DREMSEK TIMOTHY JOHN

Age 48, of South Fayette, unexpectedly on April 4, 2019. Cherished son of Gene and Helen (Depp) Dremsek; loving brother of Ronald (Lisa) Dremsek, Gene Dremsek, Jr., and Tara Dremsek; proud uncle of Amanda and Jesse Dremsek and Cory and Kaitlyn Uram; nephew of Ronald (Jerry) Dremsek and Anna Mary (Tom) Dunlap; also survived by many cousins and friends. Tim was a graduate of South Fayette High School and went on to work for Siemens as a Federal Sales Manager for the Northeast Region. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting and shooting. Family and friends received on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, (412.221.3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Collier Police Association. View and share condolences at warcholfuneralhome.com.