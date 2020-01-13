Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
TIMOTHY L. McQUILLEN

TIMOTHY L. McQUILLEN Obituary
McQUILLEN TIMOTHY L.

Age 53, of Upper St. Clair, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, with his family by his side. Loving brother of Christine (Randy) Castriota, Mark McQuillen, Jennifer McQuillen, Sheila (Jim) McAllister, the late Michael (Carol, surviving) McQuillen and Peter McQuillen; treasured uncle of Michael Castriota, Megan (Alby) Oxenreiter, Patrick McQuillen, Connor McQuillen, Caitlyn (Jonathan) Richie, Brennan McQuillen, Maura McQuillen, Brendan (Julie) McAllister, Bradley McAllister, and Erin McAllister; caring great uncle of Henry and Wesley McAllister; cherished nephew of Mary Ann McQuillen; beloved son of the late Albert and Joann McQuillen. Tim was also survived by many loving cousins. Tim was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed going to car shows in Hershey. He enjoyed life's simplest gifts, such as the beach and boat life. Tim looked forward to his annual boat trips to Deep Creek and Raystown Lake. He enjoyed skiing and had a love for dogs. Tim, "A Great American," had a huge heart for his family and friends and will be missed by all. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome to 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Louise de Marillac Church. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Park Conservancy, 45 South 23rd Street, Suite 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 or the Washington County Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
