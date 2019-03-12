WANK TIMOTHY L.

Age 59, peacefully at home on Saturday, March 9, 2019, of Knoxville. Loving husband of 38 years to Diana L. Wank; beloved dad to Lori (Jimmy) Smith and Steven (Jennifer Zenuh) Wank; proud pappy to Wesley and Quinnlee Smith and Jayleigh, Peighton and Kinsley; son of Richard (Dolores) and the late LaVerne Wank; cherished brother of Rick (Judi) Wank and their son, Andrew. Tim will also be missed by Denise (Sam) Martin, his in-laws, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, 15227 on Thursday, from 3:00 p.m., until the time of his blessing service at 8:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Please send condolences to:

www.johnfslater.com