Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for TIMOTHY WANK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TIMOTHY L. WANK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

TIMOTHY L. WANK Obituary
WANK TIMOTHY L.

Age 59, peacefully at home on Saturday, March 9, 2019, of Knoxville. Loving husband of 38 years to Diana L. Wank; beloved dad to Lori (Jimmy) Smith and Steven (Jennifer Zenuh) Wank; proud pappy to Wesley and Quinnlee Smith and Jayleigh, Peighton and Kinsley; son of Richard (Dolores) and the late LaVerne Wank; cherished brother of Rick (Judi) Wank and their son, Andrew. Tim will also be missed by Denise (Sam) Martin, his in-laws, and many nieces, nephews and friends.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, 15227 on Thursday, from 3:00 p.m., until the time of his blessing service at 8:00 p.m. Interment will be private.  Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now