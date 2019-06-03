Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-9713
Resources
More Obituaries for TIMOTHY BRIDGEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TIMOTHY M. BRIDGEMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

TIMOTHY M. BRIDGEMAN Obituary
BRIDGEMAN TIMOTHY M.

Died on May 27, 2019. Frequent Letter To The Editor writer and staunch Conservative who only dealt in facts and logic, and who claimed he could spot a Liberal from 60' 6" away. Always regretted living in a Blue County surrounded by a sea of Red Counties. An ex-smoker who said smoking was the only thing he did well. Claimed he never lost an argument at the Corliss War Vets. Was a crossword puzzle aficionado except for 64 Across which he said was too vague. Was proudly rejected by Hollywood for his movie script titled "Iridium", however claimed that on a scale of one to infinity, several friends rated it 4 1/2 stars, and he was interrupted by the inevitable while writing a second movie script to be titled either Blessing Texas, or 64 Across. Declared war on all Liberals after the disastrous election of the 44th President whom he considered a radical Socialist Ideologue in a Capitalist society, which can never work. No visitation, funeral arrangements private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Smile Train, Inc., Disabled Vets, Goodwill or The Salvation Army. Arrangements entrusted to VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
Download Now