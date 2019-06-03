BRIDGEMAN TIMOTHY M.

Died on May 27, 2019. Frequent Letter To The Editor writer and staunch Conservative who only dealt in facts and logic, and who claimed he could spot a Liberal from 60' 6" away. Always regretted living in a Blue County surrounded by a sea of Red Counties. An ex-smoker who said smoking was the only thing he did well. Claimed he never lost an argument at the Corliss War Vets. Was a crossword puzzle aficionado except for 64 Across which he said was too vague. Was proudly rejected by Hollywood for his movie script titled "Iridium", however claimed that on a scale of one to infinity, several friends rated it 4 1/2 stars, and he was interrupted by the inevitable while writing a second movie script to be titled either Blessing Texas, or 64 Across. Declared war on all Liberals after the disastrous election of the 44th President whom he considered a radical Socialist Ideologue in a Capitalist society, which can never work. No visitation, funeral arrangements private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Smile Train, Inc., Disabled Vets, Goodwill or The Salvation Army. Arrangements entrusted to VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC.