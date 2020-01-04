|
|
BURKE, SR. TIMOTHY M.
Age 69, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, of West Mifflin, originally from the North Side. Beloved husband of 48 years to Joanne K. (McGinnis); loving father of Tim Jr. (Rita), Kim (Matt) Powell and Brian (Sandy); proud grandpap of Tim III, Jack, Ben, Sam, Morgan, Mackenzie, Katrina, Alexandria and Brian Jr.; son of the late Martin and Kathleen Burke; brother of Michael (Bonnie) and the late Butch, Marty, Debbie, Mary and Jimmy. Also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tim served his country in the US Air Force, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and was a longtime employee of Allstate Insurance Company. He had a passion for Pittsburgh Sports, using mulligans while golfing, and going on family vacations. But he was his happiest coaching and attending his kids and grandkids sporting events, where he excelled in working the officials. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 11:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Church of Hungary Church at noon. Interment will be private. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020