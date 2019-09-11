Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Resources
More Obituaries for TIMOTHY GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TIMOTHY M. GALLAGHER


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TIMOTHY M. GALLAGHER Obituary
GALLAGHER TIMOTHY M.

Age 68, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born on December 25, 1950, he was the son of the late Jack and Margaret Gallagher. He was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Timothy was a dedicated musician, filmmaker, writer and member of SAG for numerous years. He was a fixture in the Pittsburgh community as a public servant for nearly 30 years. His efforts contributed to the hiring of hundreds of workers for the Division of Federal Programs, JOBPOWER.  In 1975, he ran for City Council of Pittsburgh and in 1976 he ran for State Representative. A small memorial will be held in his honor, please contact Evan Gallagher at 412-636-4260 for more details. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TIMOTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries