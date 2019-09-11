|
GALLAGHER TIMOTHY M.
Age 68, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born on December 25, 1950, he was the son of the late Jack and Margaret Gallagher. He was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Timothy was a dedicated musician, filmmaker, writer and member of SAG for numerous years. He was a fixture in the Pittsburgh community as a public servant for nearly 30 years. His efforts contributed to the hiring of hundreds of workers for the Division of Federal Programs, JOBPOWER. In 1975, he ran for City Council of Pittsburgh and in 1976 he ran for State Representative. A small memorial will be held in his honor, please contact Evan Gallagher at 412-636-4260 for more details. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019