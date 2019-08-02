Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for TIMOTHY LAYTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TIMOTHY M. LAYTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TIMOTHY M. LAYTON Obituary
LAYTON TIMOTHY M.

After a short battle with cancer, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, age 61, of Swissvale. Beloved son of the late Thomas C. and Florence A. Layton; loving brother of Marcia Nicolazzo and her husband, Anthony of Wilkins; dear uncle of Nicole Biedrycki and her husband, Michael and their children, Aubrey, Gabriel, and Everley; Michael Muner and his wife, Sarah and their children, Amelia and Emmanuel; and Olivia Nicolazzo. Tim will be forever remembered by his aunt, Mary Frances Legin; numerous cousins; and dear neighbors. Tim was employed for 17 years by Mine Safety Appliance and 20 years for the Borough of Swissvale Street Department. Tim will be remembered by the people of Swissvale for his kind, gentle, and happy way. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A Blessing Service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TIMOTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now