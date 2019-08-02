|
LAYTON TIMOTHY M.
After a short battle with cancer, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, age 61, of Swissvale. Beloved son of the late Thomas C. and Florence A. Layton; loving brother of Marcia Nicolazzo and her husband, Anthony of Wilkins; dear uncle of Nicole Biedrycki and her husband, Michael and their children, Aubrey, Gabriel, and Everley; Michael Muner and his wife, Sarah and their children, Amelia and Emmanuel; and Olivia Nicolazzo. Tim will be forever remembered by his aunt, Mary Frances Legin; numerous cousins; and dear neighbors. Tim was employed for 17 years by Mine Safety Appliance and 20 years for the Borough of Swissvale Street Department. Tim will be remembered by the people of Swissvale for his kind, gentle, and happy way. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A Blessing Service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019