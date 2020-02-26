|
MIEZE TIMOTHY M.
On Monday, February 24, 2020, Timothy M. Mieze, age 68, of Bethel Park. Beloved husband of Barbara Ann (Emreschak) Mieze; loving father of Dorian J. (Diane) Mieze and Derek S. Mieze; step-grandfather of Jamie (Chris) Miles; step-great-grandfather of Alexander, Louis, and Olivia; brother of Deborah (Daniel) Burkintas, Richard (Lorraine) Mieze, and the late George F. Mieze; brother-in-law of Dolly Mieze; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Tim was a great friend and a big giver. He was part owner of Mieze Jet Air Sales, a produce company in the Strip District, for 43 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Tim's name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020