BENZING TIMOTHY P. "BARON"
Age 58, of Stowe Twp. Unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Beloved son of Patrick and Lois Benzing; brother of Patrick (Lori), Noreen, Michele (Glenn) Zombeck, Lori (Kenny) Roedler, John (Tara), and the late Michael "Spike"; father of Emily; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins. Tim was an avid Penguins fan, and loved to go fishing with his family. He will be missed by all. Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday 2-8 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks, where services will be held at 7:45 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020