COLLEGE TIMOTHY Q.

Age 62, of Castle Shannon, passed away surrounded by family and friends and began his next adventure on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Dear son of Norma and the late John College; devoted father of Christy (J.P) College Allison and Tim (Jamie) College; cherished Pap of Cole and Ben; brother of John (Donna) College, Kim (Dan) Scabilloni, Scott (Suzi) College, and Karla (Levi) College Littrell; uncle to many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Tim earned his Eagle Scout with Troop #220, loved hunting, fishing and spending time at Pymatuning. His true passion and how he spent his early years was racing. He raced figure 8's at North Hills Raceway and recently immersed himself in the position of Crew Chief for Reft Racing, along side Jeff and Michael Reft at PPMS. Services are private and have been entrusted into the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh. A Celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.