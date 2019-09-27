|
KOHAN TIMOTHY ROBERT
Timothy Robert Kohan, age 56, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born August 25, 1963 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Robert "Bud" and Linda (McKelvey) Kohan. He was a heavy equipment operator. He loved spending time with his children, driving fast cars, and riding his Harley-Davidson. Timmy was a beloved father, brother and friend who will always be remembered for his fun-loving spirit, strong family values and work ethic. His memory will live on deep in the hearts of those who loved him. He is survived by children, Kara L. (Adam) Mason, of Pittsburgh; Alissa Rose Kohan and Ryan Jacob George Kohan and their mother, Timmy's companion, Melissa Fignar, all of Pittsburgh; grandson, Adam Thomas, of Pittsburgh; three brothers, Daniel (Barb) Kohan, of Allison Park, Donald (Jamie) Kohan of Allison Park, Robert Kohan of Kennerdale; wife, Heather (Fisher) Kohan and her son Richard Ivanisin, of New York, NY. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Allen James Kohan. A Celebration of Timmy's life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at Orpheus Singing Society, 6301 Butler Street in Lawrenceville. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Timothy's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019