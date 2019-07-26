Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
STILWELL TIMOTHY

Age 79, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ruth Ann Stilwell; beloved children, Diane (Michael) Walsh and Tim M. (Lisa) Stilwell; loving Pop-Pop of Brenden, Elena and Garret. Also survived by his niece, Stephanie Synan. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Funeral Monday at 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass in St. Stephen Church at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019
