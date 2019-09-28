|
|
DALY TIMOTHY WILLIAM
Age 67, of Pittsburgh on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 41 years to Gail (Cianciulli) Daly; loving son of Winifred (Conners) and William Joseph Daly; loving father of Jamie Daly and Timothy (Tebring) Daly; brother of Patrick (Patti) Daly, Michael Daly, Kathleen (Bill) Goerl, Mary (Curtis) Bischof, Kevin (Linda) Daly, Dennis (Kathy) Daly, Colleen (Tim) Wojtaszek, late Sharon (William) Juergen and the late William T Daly; dear grandfather of Liliana and Tyler Daly; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mr. Daly was retired from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Family and friends welcome SUNDAY 6-8 p.m. and MONDAY 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Twp. 15220 (412-563-2800). Mass of Christian Burial in S.S. Simon & Jude Church, TUESDAY 11 a.m. Interment with Military Honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019