Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TISH ZARVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TISH (DAVIN) ZARVIS


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TISH (DAVIN) ZARVIS Obituary
ZARVIS TISH (DAVIN)

Age 85, of Carnegie, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Zarvis. Daughter of the late Martin and Kathryn (Fitzsimmons) Davin. Sister of the late Vincent Davin, Norma Eger, Tom Davin and Mary Davin. Aunt of Deborah (Jim) Nalbach, Donna (Lee) Harris, Martin (Kathy) Davin, Janey Eger, Victor (Didi) Davin, Sheila (Patrick) Kiernan, Gary (Patty) Finnerty, Kathleen (Bill) Brake and the late Paul (Living Linda) Eger and Thomas Finnerty. Great-aunt of Amy Eger, Erik Nalbach, Valerie Kachur, Brian Davin, Katie Davin, Colin Davin, Mark Harris, Christopher Harris, Patrick Kiernan, Conor Kiernan, Sheila Kiernan and special grandnephew, Will Wharton. She is also loved and missed by many great-great-grandnieces and nephews, her dearest lifelong friend, Judy (Eger) Yurchak, special cousin, Patrick (Cindy) Calvey and many cousins and her Vanadium Woods friends. Friends are invited to call on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 1-6 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Service Private. A special thanks to Heartland Hospice, especially to Carole Peterson for all her comfort during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, Tish requests contributions to Heartland Hospice, 750 Holliday Drive #110, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.


www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TISH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo J Henney Funeral Home
Download Now