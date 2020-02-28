|
ZARVIS TISH (DAVIN)
Age 85, of Carnegie, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Zarvis. Daughter of the late Martin and Kathryn (Fitzsimmons) Davin. Sister of the late Vincent Davin, Norma Eger, Tom Davin and Mary Davin. Aunt of Deborah (Jim) Nalbach, Donna (Lee) Harris, Martin (Kathy) Davin, Janey Eger, Victor (Didi) Davin, Sheila (Patrick) Kiernan, Gary (Patty) Finnerty, Kathleen (Bill) Brake and the late Paul (Living Linda) Eger and Thomas Finnerty. Great-aunt of Amy Eger, Erik Nalbach, Valerie Kachur, Brian Davin, Katie Davin, Colin Davin, Mark Harris, Christopher Harris, Patrick Kiernan, Conor Kiernan, Sheila Kiernan and special grandnephew, Will Wharton. She is also loved and missed by many great-great-grandnieces and nephews, her dearest lifelong friend, Judy (Eger) Yurchak, special cousin, Patrick (Cindy) Calvey and many cousins and her Vanadium Woods friends. Friends are invited to call on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 1-6 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Service Private. A special thanks to Heartland Hospice, especially to Carole Peterson for all her comfort during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, Tish requests contributions to Heartland Hospice, 750 Holliday Drive #110, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.
