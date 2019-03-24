IZZO TODD A.

1969-2019, Todd Izzo, 49, of Mt. Lebanon, PA, died on March 22, 2019, after a courageous year-long battle with stomach cancer. He was born on June 7, 1969, to Robert and Rose Marie Izzo and grew up in New Castle, PA, where he graduated from Neshannock High School in 1987. During his college breaks, Todd worked at Philip Weiner and Company in New Castle with his father, Robert. He graduated summa cum laude from Pennsylvania State University in 1991 and passed the C.P.A. exam with the highest score in the state. In 1994, he graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Within a few weeks of entering Penn Law, Todd met fellow law student Margaret Scott of Springfield, Illinois. The night he met Margaret he told his roommate, "I'm going to marry that girl." They married in Chicago in 1996 and moved to Washington, D.C. Todd and Margaret were blessed with the birth of Katherine Elizabeth in 1999 and Jonathan Alexander in 2002. Todd clerked for Chief Judge Becker of the 3rd Circuit in Philadelphia in 1994-95 before joining the law firm of Dewey Ballantine in Washington, D.C. to practice tax law. He earned a Master's in Taxation from Georgetown University in 2000. Todd and Margaret then moved to Pittsburgh in 2000 where he began practicing International Tax with Deloitte. He became an equity partner in 2003 and continued to service large multinational corporations until his passing. Todd's Catholic faith and strong family ties were the bedrock foundation of his life. He was an alter server at St. Camillus Parish, New Castle and a lector at St. Bernard Parish, Mt. Lebanon. He cherished attending church with his family and spending precious time with his wife and children. Todd loved golf, Pittsburgh sports, and running. An accomplished clarinetist, he was first-chair clarinet in college and played in the Red Coat Band in New Castle along with his father, Bob, and daughter, Katherine. Todd was a trustee with the Pittsburgh Symphony and belonged to the Pittsburgh Tax Club and the Allegheny Tax Society, as well as Laurel Valley Golf Club, St. Clair Country Club, and the Duquesne Club. A warm and social person, he could light up the room at any gathering. Todd is survived by his wife, Margaret, his daughter, Katherine, and son, Jonathan, all of Mt. Lebanon; his parents, Bob and Rose Marie Izzo of New Castle; his brother, Mark Izzo (Laura), nieces, Mia and Sophia Izzo, all of Erie; his mother- and father-in-law, sister-and brother-in-law and their children, aunts and uncles, several cousins, and his beloved dog, Rosie. Todd will be remembered not only for brilliance in his profession but for his character. He was a loyal and loving husband, father, son, brother, friend, and colleague. On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 5-8 p.m., there will be a visitation at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, a Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15216. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 509 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania Law" noting "in memory of Todd Izzo," for a scholarship awarded to a Penn Law student who has distinguished him/herself in the field of tax law, the "Izzo Family Scholarship/Smeal College of Business," for a scholarship awarded to a Penn State student from Lawrence County studying accounting, or to "St. Bernard Church."