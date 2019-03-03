Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
ANDERSON TODD

Age 55, of Upper St. Clair on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Loving husband for 17 years of Nancy (Gannon); beloved son of the late Bette Anderson; dear brother of Jeannie (John) Williams and the late Karen (surviving spouse Bruce) Namy; uncle of Casey, Amanda, Sean, Aubree, Nathan, Nora, Seamus, and Mairead; brother-in-law of Martin (Jenny), Joyce (Dennis Roddy), Cate, and the late John Gannon; dear son-in-law of Mary Helen Gannon. Todd attended Edinboro University and the Pittsburgh Institute of Culinary Arts. He worked as an Executive Chef for Rania's Catering. Family and friends welcome Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church Tuesday 10 a.m. If desired, memorial donations to Family Hospice, 50 Moffett St., Pgh., PA 15243. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019
