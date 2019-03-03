|
ANDERSON TODD
Age 55, of Upper St. Clair on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Loving husband for 17 years of Nancy (Gannon); beloved son of the late Bette Anderson; dear brother of Jeannie (John) Williams and the late Karen (surviving spouse Bruce) Namy; uncle of Casey, Amanda, Sean, Aubree, Nathan, Nora, Seamus, and Mairead; brother-in-law of Martin (Jenny), Joyce (Dennis Roddy), Cate, and the late John Gannon; dear son-in-law of Mary Helen Gannon. Todd attended Edinboro University and the Pittsburgh Institute of Culinary Arts. He worked as an Executive Chef for Rania's Catering. Family and friends welcome Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church Tuesday 10 a.m. If desired, memorial donations to Family Hospice, 50 Moffett St., Pgh., PA 15243. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019