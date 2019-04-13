BATTUNG DR. TODD EDWARD

Age 47, of Corona, California, formerly from Castle Shannon, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 with his family at his side. Beloved husband of Jany Battung ; loving father to Madison (Madi-cute/lovebug); son of Mary Battung and the late Robert Battung; brother to Robert (Cathy), Christina (Frank); loving uncle to Daniel (Amy), Cassandra, Amanda, Samantha, and Kiersten (Nick); loving great-uncle to Christian, Nikolai, Samira, RaeLynn and DJ. Todd was born on February 23, 1972 in Pittsburgh, PA to Robert and Mary Battung. He received his doctorate degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in St. Maarten in 2008, and he practiced medicine for three years in Indiana and four years in California. On June 7, 2016, he married Jany Battung. They raised their three year old daughter, Madison together in California. Todd had a passion for cars, traveling, loved to go to beaches, and was a social butterfly who made friends everywhere he went.