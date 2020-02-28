|
|
LATHROP TODD
Age 51, of Clinton, PA, passed away on February 26, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Mr. Lathrop was born on April 7, 1968, in Jackson, MS to Lawrence and Sally Lathrop. He graduated from Bedford Area High School in 1986 and served in the US Air Force from 1986 to 1997. He continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Engineering. He was employed by Eaton Corp., Pittsburgh, as an engineer and worked on the design and implementation of many products, traveling worldwide to oversee installation of his work. As an active member and executive of EGSA (Electrical Generating Systems Association) Todd held many positions and enjoyed any opportunity to teach others in his industry of new and emerging practices. Todd pursued many hobbies, including showing Bernese Mountain Dogs competitively, training his dog, Sea-B, to perform. He also enjoyed league bowling and played on a team for many years. He was a skilled golfer and an avid sports fan. Mr. Lathrop always attended the Opening Day of the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball season. He also enjoyed camping and time on the water in his pontoon boat. Above all, Todd enjoyed spending time with his wife, Beth Huffner, with whom he has shared his life for the last 18 years and his stepson, Andrew Huffner. Mr. Lathrop is survived by his wife, at home; his stepson, Andrew Huffner, at home, as well as his parents, Lawrence Lathrop, of Bradford, PA and his mother, Sally Steibinger and her husband, George Steibinger, of Greensburg, PA; two brothers, Larry (Lyn) Lathrop, of Rochester, NY and Cameron (Karen) Lathrop of Fort Mill, SC and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received today, Friday, February 28th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TWP., 1522 Coraopolis Hts. Rd. and also on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of Blessing Service at 11 a.m. Private interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the ( www.cancer.org). www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020