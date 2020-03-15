TONER TODD T.
Age 57, of Boston, MA formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away February 19 at his home surrounded by family and friends. Beloved son of the late Nancy and Paul (Mickey) Toner; and brother, Paul Toner III; loving brother of Lora (Mike) Palermo; nephew, Michael (Jen) Palermo, Jr.; nieces, Kelly (Nick) Cacia and Lisa (Kevin) Flaherty; granduncle to Sadie, Rocco, Bruno, Connor and Penelope and many loving friends. A service was held at Arlington Street Church in Boston, MA. You may view the service on YouTube "Memorial for Todd T. Toner" made by Art Nava.