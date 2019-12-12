|
|
WARDROPPER TOM LEONARD
Age 78, of Elizabeth, went to be with the Lord Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born in McKeesport on September 19, 1941 and is the son of the late Harry James and Edna Samantha Littleton Wardropper. He was retired from the U.S. Navy serving his country for over 21 years. He then was employed at GE Apparatus Plant in West Mifflin until retirement. He was a member of Port Vue United Methodist Church and enjoyed travelling, especially to his place in Palm Beach Shores, Florida. He is survived by his sister, Veronica (the late Colin) Hemus of Belle Vernon; brothers, James (Norma) Wardropper of Dravosburg, Byron (Bethany) Wardropper of North Huntingdon; sister-in-law, Linda (wife of the late Gerald Wardropper) of Elizabeth; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, Gerald. Family and friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, Supervisor, 412-678-6177), on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Services will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Port Vue United Methodist Church, 1565 Washington Blvd., Port Vue, PA 15133, with Pastor Hyung-Suk-Joe and Pastor Jody officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Round Hill Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019