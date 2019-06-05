LINDSAY TOM

A resident of Ann's Choice in Warminster, PA for eight years, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Abington Hospice. Tom was born on August 13, 1944 and lived most of his life in the Point Breeze section of Pittsburgh, PA. He worked for 20 years as a messenger for Mangis and Associates, which contributed to his love of walking and his knowledge of the streets of Pittsburgh. At Ann's Choice he greatly enjoyed playing bridge, taking trips, walking the halls and helping others. He also enjoyed vacationing with family in Cape May every summer. Tom will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his beloved sister, Catherine Biggs (William) of Warminster; his niece, Jennifer Steinberg (Jay) of Chalfont; his nephews, Stephen Biggs (Keri Katz) of Ames, Iowa and Christopher Biggs (Meredith Bradford) of Kalamazoo, MI; two great-nieces, Lindsay and Elodie; and five great-nephews, Joshua, Ethan, Ember, Dresden and Evren. Tom's family will receive relatives and friends on June 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 500 Madison Ave., Warminster, PA 18974. A service of remembrance will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the Lindsay family has requested donations in his name be made to a . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcgheefuneralhome.com.