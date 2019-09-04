Home

Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-621-9644
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Deliverance Baptist Church
812 Swissvale Ave
Pgh, PA
View Map
TOMMY G. NEWRING Jr.


1947 - 2019
NEWRING, JR. TOMMY G.

Age 72, of Pittsburgh passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019. Son of the late Eunice and Tommy G. Newring Sr.; husband of Mary B. Newring; father of Tanya Thomas, Michael Newring and Brandy Booker; stepfather of Jeannetta and Tracey Hollins; brother of Toni DeLaney (late Johnny), Jarmila Newring, Dino Newring (Staci), Trudy Evans (Carey) and the late Lance Newring (surviving Frances); grandfather of ten; also survived by aunt Cozetta Newring (late Curtis) and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, Sept 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m.; Deliverance Baptist Church, 812 Swissvale Ave., Pgh., PA 15221.  Entombment Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
