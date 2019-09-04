|
NEWRING, JR. TOMMY G.
Age 72, of Pittsburgh passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019. Son of the late Eunice and Tommy G. Newring Sr.; husband of Mary B. Newring; father of Tanya Thomas, Michael Newring and Brandy Booker; stepfather of Jeannetta and Tracey Hollins; brother of Toni DeLaney (late Johnny), Jarmila Newring, Dino Newring (Staci), Trudy Evans (Carey) and the late Lance Newring (surviving Frances); grandfather of ten; also survived by aunt Cozetta Newring (late Curtis) and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, Sept 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m.; Deliverance Baptist Church, 812 Swissvale Ave., Pgh., PA 15221. Entombment Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019