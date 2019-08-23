Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
TONI "YaYa" (COSTANTINO) FREY

Obituary
FREY TONI "YaYa" (COSTANTINO)

On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, of South Park Township, at 73 years young, went with the Lord. Beloved wife of the late James C. Frey; mother of James (Shayne) C. Frey, Jr. and Kelly Frey; grandmother of Tyler and Libby Frey; sister of Teri (Michael) Schuler and the late Frank Costantino; also survived by Michael (Stacie) and Ryan Schuler, and Lindsay (Ryan) Klousnitzer. Toni was a spirited woman who was warm-hearted, passionate and generous. She was devoted to her rescue dogs, an avid sports fanatic and a lover of music, especially Willie and jazz. Friends received Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held at 2 p.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
