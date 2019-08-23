|
FREY TONI "YaYa" (COSTANTINO)
On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, of South Park Township, at 73 years young, went with the Lord. Beloved wife of the late James C. Frey; mother of James (Shayne) C. Frey, Jr. and Kelly Frey; grandmother of Tyler and Libby Frey; sister of Teri (Michael) Schuler and the late Frank Costantino; also survived by Michael (Stacie) and Ryan Schuler, and Lindsay (Ryan) Klousnitzer. Toni was a spirited woman who was warm-hearted, passionate and generous. She was devoted to her rescue dogs, an avid sports fanatic and a lover of music, especially Willie and jazz. Friends received Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held at 2 p.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019