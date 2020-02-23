Home

Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Verona, PA
View Map
TONY CICCOTELLI Obituary
CICCOTELLI TONY

Age 97, of Penn Hills; on February 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Marie Ciccotelli (68 years). Loving father of Sharon Cinna and Anthony J. Ciccotelli (Pam). Brother of Mary Comunale and Maryjo Conforti. Grandfather of Adam, Jessica, Sarah, Nicholas, and Alexander; also survived by great-grandchildren and a very large extended family. A proud WWII Army Veteran, a member of 1st Engineers Brigade, A survivor of D Day, Tony served in the European Theater, He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, European Service Medal, six Bronze Stars and one Bronze Arrowhead. He was a faithful member of St. Bartholomew Church. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, Funeral at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish, St. Bartholomew Church, Monday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Tony's memory to Marie to help with her expenses.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
