SUYAMA TOSHIKO
Age 86, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Yoshitaka Suyama (Deceased), and loving mother to Takayuki Suyama (So Yong) and Joe Suyama (Michelle); proud grandmother to Emi, Kai and Rin Suyama of Allison Park, Pennsylvania. Tosh lived life to the fullest. After graduating from Kobe University, she married Yosh and moved to the United States to begin an incredible journey together. From California to Connecticut, Wichita to Paris, they traveled the world making friends for a lifetime and countless memories together. Having lived on three continents, Tosh and Yosh finally settled in Philadelphia where they raised their two boys, and Yosh, a distinguished Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, enjoyed an accomplished career teaching students molecular biology for over thirty years. Tosh was a jack-of-all-trades. If she didn't know how to do something, she quickly learned by spending time in night class or by borrowing countless do-it-yourself books from the local library. She was a mother, an accountant, a seamstress, a tax specialist, and most recently, a day trader. She loved to cook, to travel, and most of all, enjoyed being with her family. She made friends wherever she went, and grew to love the community and staff at Sherwood Oaks. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the wonderful care provided by the Skilled Nursing Unit at Sherwood Oaks. Services and internment were private. Professional arrangements entrusted to DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020