ACRIE TRACEY
On Saturday, October 12, 2019, age 59, of Penn Hills, PA. Mother of Keisha Bennett; daughter of Geraldine Acrie; sister of Ronald, James, Harold, Gail, Michelle, James, Jewell, Garland and Quintella "Missy"; also survived by two grandchildren, other family members and friends. No visitation. A meet and greet for family and friends Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on October 19, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA 15104, where the memorial service will begin Saturday, 11 a.m. Interment was private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019