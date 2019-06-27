DeROSE TRACEY L. (KREK)

Age 47, of Bridgeville, on June 25, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Beloved daughter of Bob and Nancy (McConnell) Krek; loving mother of Corey and Tyler DeRose; sister of Brian Krek; former wife of Chris DeRose; also many aunts, uncles and cousins. Tracey was a 1990 graduate of Chartiers Valley H.S. and Shadyside Nursing School. She lived life to the fullest and devoted herself to her two sons. She enjoyed crafts and the family camp in Clarion, spending time with the people she loved. Her family would like to thank the fourth floor staff of Magee Hospital for their care and compassion for the six years of Tracey's fight. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions to Family Hospice of Canterbury Place, 310 Fisk St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.