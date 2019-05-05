|
MEGGETT TRACY M. (MALLORY)
On Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Age 55 of West Mifflin PA. Wife of Lamothe M. Meggett Jr.; mother of Misha Sidberry, Summer Sanders, Lamothe Megget II, Kion Bonds, Sheldon, Amber and Virginia Meggett; sister of Richard, Wayne, Robert, LeRodrick, Charles, Darrell and Ameriaus Mallory; also survived by a host of grandchildren, other family members and friends. Visitation Monday 10 a.m. To 12 p.m. on May 6, 2019 at Morningstar Baptist Church, 812 Oak Street, West Mifflin, PA 15122, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Monday 12:00 p.m. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019